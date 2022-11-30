Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 18:41

Matt Hancock reveals he was paid £45,000 to appear on Celebrity SAS show

The former UK health secretary spent two weeks filming the Channel 4 show before heading to the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
By Christopher McKeon, PA

Matt Hancock was paid £45,000 (€52,000) to appear on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, it has been revealed.

The former UK health secretary declared the payment in an update to the MPs’ Register of Interests published on Wednesday.

The entry also revealed he spent 80 hours filming the programme while the UK Parliament was in recess between September 24th and October 8th, shortly before heading to Australia to appear in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Mr Hancock is yet to declare the amount he was paid to appear on I’m A Celebrity, which finished on Sunday, but reports have suggested his fee for the show was significantly higher.

His appearances on the two shows have proved controversial, with his decision to head to Australia resulting in him losing the Conservative whip and putting his future as an MP in jeopardy.

He was also criticised by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), which scrutinises former minister’s jobs, for failing to seek its advice on his TV appearances.

But Acoba chair Lord Pickles said it would be “disproportionate” to take any further action against him.

His appearance on Celebrity SAS is expected to air in 2023.

