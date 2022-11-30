Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 13:39

Matthew McConaughey and Mila Kunis among People mag’s People of the Year

The list honoured stars on the strength of their efforts to help others.
Matthew McConaughey and Mila Kunis among People mag’s People of the Year

By AP Reporters

Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Hudson and Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson have been named People magazine’s 2022 People of the Year.

The magazine unveiled its annual list on Wednesday, with editor-in-chief Wendy Naugle explaining this year’s winners were selected because of their efforts to help others.

McConaughey was chosen for his advocacy efforts after the Uvalde school shooting rocked his hometown.

Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey (Ian West/PA)

Kunis was lauded for her fundraising – which People said has topped $37 million (€35 million) – for Ukraine, where she was born.

Brunson and Hudson were honoured for their onscreen work.

Hudson, who launched a daytime talk show this year, was cited for her efforts to create an inclusive show where everyone felt welcome.

Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Brunson’s Abbott Elementary, a critical hit that turned her into an Emmy winner, was praised as a show that brought many joy and showed that different generations can work well together.

Each of the honourees are featured on a special cover that highlights their contributions.

Kunis’s includes the quote: “I’m proud to be from Ukraine,” while Brunson includes her statement: “I’m a sign that times are changing.”

McConaughey’s proclaims: “We have to do better for our kids,” while Hudson’s says: “I’m living my dream – and learning as I go.”

Previous People winners have included George Clooney, Regina King, Dr Anthony Fauci, Sandra Oh, Selena Gomez and Simone Biles.

This year’s special editions will be released on Friday.

More in this section

Nile Rodgers and Jamal Edwards to receive special honours at Mobo Awards Nile Rodgers and Jamal Edwards to receive special honours at Mobo Awards
Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton to join last Celebrity Juice episode Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton to join last Celebrity Juice episode
I’m A Celeb: Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents I’m A Celeb: Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents
usdigitalmatthew mcconaugheypeople magazinejennifer hudsonpeoplemila kunisabbott elementarypeople of the yearquinta brunson
Meghan Markle stopped watching Real Housewives when her life had its own ‘drama’

Meghan Markle stopped watching Real Housewives when her life had its own ‘drama’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more