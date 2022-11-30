Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 06:28

Hugh Grant says Love Actually’s Downing Street dance scene is ‘excruciating’

The actor, who plays newly elected UK Prime Minister David in the film, said he thought he would ‘hate doing that’ when he first read the script.
Hugh Grant says Love Actually’s Downing Street dance scene is ‘excruciating’

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Hugh Grant says his now iconic Downing Street dance in the 2003 Christmas classic film Love Actually is “the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid”.

The actor, 62, who plays newly elected UK Prime Minister David in the film, said he thought he would “hate doing that” when he first read the script.

In the scene he dances emphatically round the offices of Number 10 to The Pointer Sisters’ 1983 hit Jump, before being caught by a personal secretary.

Grant has acknowledged ‘some people’ are fans of the memorable scene (Alamy/PA)

The dance has been imitated by internet users for almost 20 years since the film’s release, with many users emulating Grant’s snake-hipped moves.

Speaking to ABC news anchor Diane Sawyer during a special 20-years-later celebration of Love Actually, Grant admitted that “some people like (the scene)”.

“I think I saw it in the script and thought ‘I’ll hate doing that’. No Englishman can dance when they’re sober at 8am in the morning,” he said.

“And to this day, you know, there’s many people, and I agree with them, and we think it’s the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid.

The dance has recently seen a resurgence thanks to social media platform TikTok (Alamy/PA)

“But then some people like it.”

The actor also claimed it had been his idea to have the secretary, played by the late Meg Wynn Owen, catch him mid-boogie.

“I will give myself the credit of having the secretary catch me… genius,” he said, laughing.

The film’s writer Richard Curtis said Grant was “grumpy” about performing the routine, but went through with it due to “contractual obligation”.

The actor, 62, plays the British PM in the 2003 film (Alamy/PA)

“I think he was hoping I (would) get ill or something and they’d say, ‘Oh, what a shame to lose that dancing sequence’.

“He was grumpy but he knew he was under a contractual obligation.”

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, was broadcast on US network ABC on Wednesday.

More in this section

Nile Rodgers and Jamal Edwards to receive special honours at Mobo Awards Nile Rodgers and Jamal Edwards to receive special honours at Mobo Awards
Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton to join last Celebrity Juice episode Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton to join last Celebrity Juice episode
I’m A Celeb: Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents I’m A Celeb: Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents
downing streetprime ministershowbizdavidgrantabchugh grantjumpdiane sawyerloveactuallylove actuallythe pointer sisters
Meghan Markle stopped watching Real Housewives when her life had its own ‘drama’

Meghan Markle stopped watching Real Housewives when her life had its own ‘drama’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more