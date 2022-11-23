Miley Cyrus’ fashion evolution as she turns 30

By Imy Brighty-Potts, PA

Miley Cyrus – born Destiny Hope Cyrus – is turning 30 on November 23rd.

This might come as a shock to some – wasn’t it just a few years ago she was playing pop sensation Hannah Montana? Well, the Disney Channel show stopped airing in 2011, and Cyrus’ career has grown and developed in incredible ways since then.

Her fashion has also been on a journey, with Cyrus changing up her look in so many different ways over the years…

The Hannah Montana years

Cyrus played high school student turned superstar in the hit Disney Channel show Hannah Montana (Alamy/PA)

Hannah Montana-era Cyrus was known for her classic Noughties style, consisting of jeans, flip-flops and layered tanks, with country elements like chunky belts and lots of denim.

From shell accessories to cowboy boots, Cyrus was dressed as an American teen sweetheart, and her feathery blonde wig became instantly iconic.

Can’t Be Tamed

Cyrus went from kooky teen singer to movie star (Alamy/PA)

From 2010, Cyrus started cultivating a more mature image – shifting into acting with films like The Last Song, and releasing her explosive album Can’t Be Tamed.

Her style evolved too, bringing in darker colours, bolder looks and more revealing outfits.

Bangerz

The VMAs in 2013 were one of Cyrus’ more controversial moment (Alamy/PA)

When releasing her 2013 album Bangerz, Cyrus switched up her sound and style again, becoming more out-there and boundary-pushing.

Her style remained louder and cartoon-like into 2014 (Alamy/PA)

With a greater hip-hop influence in her music, her style became louder, skimpier and infused with a lot more neon.

Clean-cut to rock-‘n’-roll

Cyrus soon adopted a ‘less is more’ look, with longer hair, dark roots and a more mellow vibe (Alamy/PA)

Cyrus was signed as a judge on The Voice in 2016, and her image became a bit more family-friendly. Tracks like Malibu showed a shift back to her country-pop roots – with her fashion following suit.

Cyrus wowed fans at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

Fast forward to 2019, and Cyrus started infusing a bit more grunge and rock-‘n’-roll into her music. She started jazzing up her look with dark eyeliner, messy hair and statement leather outfits, onstage at festivals such as Glastonbury.

Going high fashion

Cyrus has worked with some of the biggest designers in the world (Alamy/PA)

More recently, Cyrus has been seen in adverts for luxury brands like Gucci, and has been snapped in more editorial-style make-up and bold high-fashion looks.

She’s been pairing bright blonde hair with more masculine fits and Eighties-inspired pastel colours, showing a more sophisticated side to her edgy style.