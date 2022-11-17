Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 14:36

Jay Leno expected to make ‘full recovery’ following fire accident

The former host of The Tonight Show is reported to be in ‘good spirits’ following the incident in which he suffered ‘significant burns’.
Jay Leno expected to make ‘full recovery’ following fire accident

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jay Leno has undergone surgery to treat the “significant burns” he sustained in a recent petrol fire accident, but is expected to make a “full recovery,” his doctor has said.

The former host of The Tonight Show is reported to be in “good spirits” following the incident in which he suffered “deep second-degree” and possibly third-degree burns.

The incident reportedly took place while Leno was working underneath a car in Burbank, California, on Saturday.

Dr Peter Grossman told US media outlets that Leno had suffered burns to his face, hands and chest during the incident, and has undergone one surgery, with another planned.

“His injuries are serious, his condition is good,” Dr Grossman said.

“Currently, there’s elements of nerve damage…I do anticipate him making a full recovery.

Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The former host of The Tonight Show said he would need ‘a week or two to get back on my feet’ following the incident (PA)

“Whether there will be remnants of this injury is still way too early to tell.”

Leno previously said he was “okay”, but in recovery after the incident.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

“I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Dr Grossman told reporters that Leno was “a gentleman who really doesn’t want to make a big deal of this”.

“He wants to get back to work, that’s what he does. I had to tell him that he needs to step back a bit and that these things take time,” he said.

The US presenter and comedian took over NBC’s Tonight when long-time host Johnny Carson retired in 1992, and returned for another stint from 2010 to 2014, before handing over the reins to current host Jimmy Fallon.

Leno, 72, turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, Jay Leno’s Garage, and now hosts a revival of the game show You Bet Your Life.

More in this section

Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming
I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock’s partner and former aide jets to Australia amid outrage I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock’s partner and former aide jets to Australia amid outrage
Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding announces birth of second child Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding announces birth of second child
showbizjimmy fallonthe tonight shownbcburbanklenojay lenotonight
Chris Kamara to explore apraxia of speech diagnosis in ITV documentary

Chris Kamara to explore apraxia of speech diagnosis in ITV documentary

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more