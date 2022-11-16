Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 15:52

Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding announces birth of second child

The star, who plays Shona Platt, was congratulated by Corrie colleagues and Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle
Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Julia Goulding has announced the birth of her second child Emmeline Beanie Silver.

The 37-year-old Coronation Street actress, who plays David Platt’s wife Shona Platt, shared a picture on Instagram on Wednesday with her husband Ben Silver and daughter.


Goulding told her followers: “On Saturday our little girl arrived.

“We’re absolutely elated and Franklin is besotted with his little sister, Emmeline Beanie Silver. She’s perfect.”

Former Corrie actress Kym Marsh, who is on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, replied on Instagram, writing: “Huge congrats baby xxx.”

Paddy Bever, who stars in the ITV soap, wrote: “the most amazing news!”

British Soap Awards 2022 – London
Previous storylines involving Goulding’s character, known before her marriage as Shona Ramsey, left her with memory loss after being shot in a Christmas Day siege (PA)

Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon added: “yay!! Soo happy for you guys.. huge congrats on the birth of little Emmeline.”

And Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle wrote: “Oh my god GORGEOUS!!

“Congratulations beautiful lady xxxx.”

Previous storylines involving Goulding’s character, known before her marriage as Shona Ramsey, left her with memory loss after being shot in a Christmas Day siege.

Shona was sent to a specialist unit in Leeds for rehabilitation and eventually remembered David Platt, played by Jack P Shepherd.

