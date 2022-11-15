Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 08:59

Jay Leno recovering after suffering ‘serious burns’ from gasoline fire

The former host of The Tonight Show said he would need ‘a week or two to get back on my feet’ following the incident.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jay Leno says he is “ok” but in recovery after suffering “serious burns” from a gasoline fire.

The former host of The Tonight Show said he would need “a week or two to get back on my feet” following the incident.

The US presenter and comedian took over NBC’s Tonight when long-time host Johnny Carson retired in 1992, and returned for another stint from 2010 to 2014, before handing over the reins to current host Jimmy Fallon.

Further details about the incident were not given, though Leno is famed for his car collection housed in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

“I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Leno, 72, turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, Jay Leno’s Garage, and now hosts a revival of the game show You Bet Your Life.

He had reportedly been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but cancelled because of a “serious medical emergency”, People magazine reported, citing an email sent to those attending the conference.

