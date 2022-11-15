Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 09:20

Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel says Will Smith slap has ‘got to come up’ in show

The US talk show host, who was recently announced as next year’s show host, said he did not want to ‘make light’ of the incident.
Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel says Will Smith slap has ‘got to come up’ in show

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jimmy Kimmel says Will Smith’s now-infamous Oscars slap has “got to come up in some way” during next year’s ceremony.

The US talk show host, who was recently announced as next year’s show host, said he did not want to “make light” of the incident.

Smith stormed the stage during the 94th Academy Awards in March and attacked Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Will Smith stormed the stage during the 94th Academy Awards in March and attacked Chris Rock (Doug Peters/PA)

He was later banned from Academy events for 10 years over the incident.

Speaking to US outlet Extra about his hosting duties next year, Kimmel said: “It’s got to come up in some way.

“You know, I don’t want to really make light of it necessarily, because it wasn’t (funny) to comedians.

“You know, comedians are mad about it…it’s one of those things that for a group of people that find everything funny, it’s, like, not funny, you know?”

Kimmel has hosted the Oscars twice previously, both in 2017 and 2018.

 

The comedian experienced Oscars controversy first-hand during his first stint as presenter, after La La Land was mistakenly declared the winner of best picture – which ultimately went to Moonlight.

“But of course…when they read the wrong winner one year when I hosted the Oscars, we had to make mention of that the next year,” Kimmel told Extra.

Kimmel is set to host the Oscars for the third time, with the 95th annual event scheduled to take place on Sunday March 12th, 2023.

More in this section

Stormzy troubled by way Jeremy Corbyn was ‘vilified’ during 2019 UK election Stormzy troubled by way Jeremy Corbyn was ‘vilified’ during 2019 UK election
Jay Leno recovering after suffering ‘serious burns’ from gasoline fire Jay Leno recovering after suffering ‘serious burns’ from gasoline fire
New camp leader Matt Hancock faces sixth consecutive trial on I’m A Celebrity New camp leader Matt Hancock faces sixth consecutive trial on I’m A Celebrity
showbizwill smithoscarschris rockjimmy kimmel2023slap94th academy awardskimmel95th academy awards
Matt Hancock struggles during sixth consecutive I’m A Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock struggles during sixth consecutive I’m A Celebrity trial

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more