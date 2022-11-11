Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 10:54

Anya Taylor-Joy shows off bold taste with outfit at UK premiere for The Menu

The Hollywood actress shone at the London event in an electric blue, corseted outfit, with an asymmetrical hem.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Anya Taylor-Joy showed a taste for the bold as she donned a shiny leather ensemble for the premiere of her upcoming film The Menu.

The Hollywood actress shone at the London event, at the BFI Southbank Riverfront, in an electric blue, corseted outfit, with an asymmetrical hem.

The Hollywood actress shone at the London event, at the BFI Southbank Riverfront, in an electric blue, corseted outfit, with an asymmetrical hem (Ian West/PA)

She matched it with a pair of long blue gloves which stretched to beyond her elbow.

Taylor-Joy stars in The Menu alongside Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, Mark Mylod, and Betsy Koch.

Hoult wore a purple velvet blazer with a matching velvet tie, matching the outfit with a bright pink shirt (Ian West/PA)

The film follows young couple Margot and Tyler, played by Taylor-Joy and Hoult, as they travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Fiennes).

There they are presented with a lavish molecular gastronomy menu where food is treated as conceptual art.

Anya Taylor-Joy arriving for the UK premiere of The Menu, at the BFI Southbank Riverfront (Ian West/PA)

Taylor-Joy was joined by her co stars Mylod and Hoult at the UK premiere, the latter of which donned similarly eye-catching attire.

Hoult wore a purple velvet blazer with a matching velvet tie, matching the outfit with a bright pink shirt.

(left to right) Betsy Koch, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Mark Mylod arrive for the UK premiere of The Menu, at the BFI Southbank Riverfront in London (Ian West/PA)

The Menu had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is scheduled for UK release on November 18.

