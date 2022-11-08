Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 17:32

Ireland's song and performer announced for Junior Eurovision 2022

Sophie Lennon is from the small village of Mayobridge just outside of Newry, County Down.
Kenneth Fox

After the first ever live public vote on TG4's Junior Eurovision, Sophie Lennon was selected as the public's choice.

She will represent Ireland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Armenia in December singing her song ‘Solas’, written by Niall Mooney who also wrote Niamh Kavanagh’s ‘It’s for You’ as well as numerous other Junior Eurovision entries.

Solas has been released today by TG4 on YouTube.

Sophie is from the small village of Mayobridge just outside of Newry, County Down.

She is 13-years-old and has previously performed on Britain’s Got Talent as well as numerous other West End shows, she is also this year’s BBC School Soloist of the Year Winner.

Sophie is the youngest ever to be nominated for two AIMS awards for her performance as Fiona in Shrek, at the Grand Opera House Belfast.

A video she did performing O Holy Night went viral and has over 7 million views, a song her grandad asked her to record for him.

The 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place on the December 11th in Yerevan, Armenia and will be broadcast live on TG4.

Junior Eurovision is produced by Adare Productions for TG4 and is presented by Louise Cantillon and Darragh Ó Caoimh who along with judges Niamh Ní Chróinín and Chris Greene and guest judges including, Niamh Kavanagh, Linda Martin, Paul Harrington, Brooke Scullion, Brian Kennedy and Ryan O’ Shaughnessy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsnhNdCuwhI

