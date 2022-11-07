Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 17:30

Netflix offers full-length trailer for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel

The trailer comes ahead of its one-week cinematic release.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Netflix has peeled back another layer of mystery, releasing a full-length trailer for Rian Johnson’s star-studded Knives Out sequel Glass Onion.

The film sees Bond star Daniel Craig, 54, reprise his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc, with his character travelling to a private Greek island owned by billionaire tech genius played by Edward Norton.

The Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery trailer opens with the arrival of Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista as guests on the island, while Norton’s character Miles Bron welcomes the group.

He says: “I’ve invited you all to my island, because tonight a murder will be committed. My murder.

“Across the island I have hidden clues. You will have to closely observe each other. If anyone can name the killer, that person wins our game.”

The new cast of colourful suspects discover it is not a game when a bullet is shot and a death occurs, putting detective Blanc on the case.

The trailer follows Craig as he attempts to unravel the motive for the murder, saying: “The killer wouldn’t hesitate to kill again if it covers their tracks.”

The all-star cast also includes Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. It marks the final appearances of Murder, She Wrote actress Dame Angela Lansbury and Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, who make a posthumous appearance.

Angela Lansbury death
Dame Angela Lansbury (Ian West/PA)

The trailer comes ahead of its week-long cinematic release, at select Vue and Cineworld cinemas between November 23 and 29, after Netflix struck a deal with the two major chains.

Director Johnson tweeted: “Helloooooo! Our final #GlassOnion trailer. Can you feel it? I can feel it. We’re in theaters ONE WEEK ONLY starting 11/23, grab tickets NOW!”

The European premiere of Glass Onion closed the BFI London Film Festival last month, enjoying a gala screening at the Royal Festival Hall.

