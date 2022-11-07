Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 17:42

Rebel Wilson announces birth of baby girl via surrogate

In a post on Instagram, she paid tribute to the ‘gorgeous’ surrogate who birthed her daughter ‘with such grace and care’.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Rebel Wilson has announced the birth of her daughter Royce Lillian today.

The 42-year-old Australian actress, known for films Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, said her baby girl was born this past week via a “gorgeous” surrogate.

Wilson told her followers on Instagram on Monday: “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable.

“I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Wilson revealed in June she was in a relationship with Los Angeles-based fashion and jewellery designer Ramona Agruma.

At the time, the Isn’t It Romantic star wrote on Instagram: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

In September, Wilson spoke candidly about being offered more serious acting roles since she lost a considerable amount of weight.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “I kind of feel like transitioning into different kinds of roles and into more dramatic roles and it’s really awesome. Of course I’ll still be doing comedies as well.

“But I think it will kind of change the roles that people see me being cast in.”

