Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 14:40

Billie Eilish urges fans to make a plan to vote in US midterm elections

The pop-megastar, 20, released a video on Instagram in which she explained her reasons for voting and urged her followers to do the same.
Billie Eilish urges fans to make a plan to vote in US midterm elections

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Billie Eilish has asked fans to “promise to make a plan to vote” ahead of the looming US midterm elections.

Voting for the midterm elections will be held on November 8.

In her video Eilish said what was at stake in the election “scares me”, and told fans “the only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves”.

“I want to explain why I’m voting this year and how important I think it is that you vote too. I look at what’s on the ballot and what’s at stake, and it scares me,” she said.


“Our rights, our freedoms and our futures are on the line. And if we don’t show up, there’s a good chance we will see a national ban on abortion with no exceptions.

“They also want to take away the freedom to marry who we love, restrict voting rights and enact laws that threaten the progress that must be made on climate change.

“The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves, which is why we must vote on or before November 8.

“Please promise me you will make a plan to vote Let’s show them what our power looks like.”

The singer’s plea comes as other celebrities including Mark Ruffalo also urged people to vote.

The Marvel star is due to appear at an upcoming Democrat fundraiser, and told people from his home state of Wisconsin to help “safeguard American democracy against nutjobs”.

More in this section

Olivia Attwood: I’d rather walk back to England than not try in jungle trials Olivia Attwood: I’d rather walk back to England than not try in jungle trials
Hancock defends trip to Australia for I’m A Celebrity jaunt Hancock defends trip to Australia for I’m A Celebrity jaunt
Paul Mescal and Emma Thompson among Bifa nominees in gender-neutral categories Paul Mescal and Emma Thompson among Bifa nominees in gender-neutral categories
usbillie eilishshowbizmark ruffaloelectionseilishmidterms
John Major and Tony Blair hit out at The Crown ahead of upcoming series

John Major and Tony Blair hit out at The Crown ahead of upcoming series

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more