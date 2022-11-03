Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 10:22

UK announces entry for Junior Eurovision Song Contest

The country is competing in December for the first time in 17 years.
UK announces entry for Junior Eurovision Song Contest

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Thirteen-year-old Freya Skye will represent the UK at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest as the country competes for the first time since 2005.

The schoolgirl will perform the song Lose My Head at the event in Yerevan, Armenia, in December.

Freya began singing aged five after being given a karaoke machine as a present and released her debut single during lockdown, before her track I Love The Way was featured on BBC Introducing.

A fan of Tottenham Hotspur and spending time with her dog Ruby, Freya discovered she had been chosen to represent the UK after her parents took her to London for a supposed audition.

There she was surprised by West End performer Lucie Jones, who represented the UK at the main Eurovision in 2017 and finished 15th.

Lose My Head is described as a “powerful and energetic song” written by Jack Hawitt, Amber Van Day and Deepend about “friendships, moving on and leaving the past behind”.

Freya said: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out. I was not expecting it at all, it still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be representing the UK.

“I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to be a part of something so exciting. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, so I’m going to go and give it my everything and I hope to do the UK proud.”

She was selected by CBBC and BBC Studios Entertainment and Music.

The announcement follows the news that Liverpool will stage next year’s Eurovision Song Contest as the United Kingdom hosts on behalf of Ukraine.

The UK first competed at the junior competition during its inaugural edition in 2003 in Copenhagen, Denmark, but withdrew following the 2005 event.

More in this section

Hancock defends trip to Australia for I’m A Celebrity jaunt Hancock defends trip to Australia for I’m A Celebrity jaunt
Stormzy launches initiative with Adidas to improve diversity in football Stormzy launches initiative with Adidas to improve diversity in football
Bruce Springsteen says sale of entire back catalogue was ‘a timing thing’ Bruce Springsteen says sale of entire back catalogue was ‘a timing thing’
bbcshowbizeurovision song contestbuckinghamshirejunioreurovisionfreya skye
Robbie Williams reveals desire to make documentary on detrimental impact of fame

Robbie Williams reveals desire to make documentary on detrimental impact of fame

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more