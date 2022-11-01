Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 10:51

Kanye West’s Instagram restricted for 30 days for violating platform policies

It comes as the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, continues to face a backlash for antisemitic comments he has made on social media.
Kanye West’s Instagram restricted for 30 days for violating platform policies

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kanye West’s Instagram account has been temporarily restricted for 30 days, after violating the platform’s policies.

The US rapper will not be able to post, comment or send direct messages during this time, and content was removed from his account.

It comes as West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, continues to face a backlash over antisemitic comments he has made on social media.

Last week he was escorted from the LA office of footwear brand Skechers, as well as being dropped by Adidas – a move that cost him his billionaire status.

Kanye West sued
Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, continues to face a backlash over antisemitic comments he made on social media (Jonathan Brady/PA)

West used the alternative messaging platform Parler, which he is in the process of buying, to announce he had once again been penalised on Instagram.

US media outlets reported that the rapper had made a disparaging remark about “Jewish business people” in a conversation that he had screenshotted and posted to his page.

A Meta spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency that content from West’s account had been deleted for violating its policies and that the account had been restricted.

PA understands that the restrictions will be in place for 30 days.

The spokesman added that such restrictions are put in place on users who repeatedly break its rules.

West’s account was previously locked for 24 hours in March, following a string of online attacks he made against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

At the time Meta confirmed that content from the account was also deleted for violating its policies on hate speech and bullying.

Other fallout from the rapper’s antisemitic comments have included being dropped by talent agency CAA and the Balenciaga fashion house.

Kanye West album launch
Kanye West’s account was previously locked for 24 hours in March, following a string of online attacks he made against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s then-boyfriend (Ian West/PA)

Last Wednesday, Madame Tussauds in London said it had moved its wax figure of West from public view and into the museum’s archive.

West has long been an outspoken figure and was criticised earlier this month for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Following the controversy, Kardashian and members of her family have called for an end to the “terrible violence and hateful rhetoric” towards the Jewish community.

Following his comments, demonstrators in Los Angeles unfurled banners on an overpass on Sunday, praising West for his antisemitic public statements.

More in this section

Cork Jazz Festival kicks off with 40,000 expected to attend Cork Jazz Festival kicks off with 40,000 expected to attend
Elon Musk claims Twitter restored Kanye West’s account before acquisition Elon Musk claims Twitter restored Kanye West’s account before acquisition
Damian Lewis: When your wife dies it’s a fertile and raw time as well as sad Damian Lewis: When your wife dies it’s a fertile and raw time as well as sad
kanye westsocial medialos angeleskim kardashianshowbizinstagramwestparleryemetaskechersantisemitic
Fifth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after Halloween special

Fifth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after Halloween special

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more