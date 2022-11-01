Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 09:45

Mariah Carey enlists reindeer to mark start of Christmas season

It has become a yearly ritual for the singer to celebrate the occasion.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Mariah Carey has continued her annual tradition of marking the start of the run-up to Christmas with a festive video.

The 52-year-old singer, known for her seasonal hit All I Want For Christmas Is You, shared a clip on social media of her dressed as a witch, riding a static exercise bike against a backdrop of a dark forest filled with glowing pumpkins.

As the date is shown reaching November 1, the day after Halloween, the scene transforms to show a more festive picture.

 

Carey is seen riding a reindeer against a snowy vista, wearing a fur-lined red outfit complete with sparkly hoop earrings.

The pop superstar captioned the video, “IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!!” before adding a series of festive emojis and the hashtag #MariahSZN.

Reality TV personality Paris Hilton and comedian Billy Eichner were among those celebrating with her, with the latter commenting: “This elf is ready!!!!”

Carey has made a routine of marking the start of the festive season on social media with fun videos that often go viral.

Her 2021 video saw her smashing a carved pumpkin with a candy-striped baseball bat.

Christmas 2020 saw All I Want For Christmas Is You finally reach number one in the UK – 26 years after its release.

The song initially peaked at number two in 1994, losing out to East 17’s Stay Another Day, but reached the top spot following a closely fought battle with fellow festive anthem Last Christmas by Wham!

