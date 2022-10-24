Johnny Depp to tour UK with rock band Hollywood Vampires next summer

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Johnny Depp will embark on a UK tour with his band the Hollywood Vampires next summer, it has been announced.

The rock supergroup – which consists of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Depp – was previously forced to cancel their 2020 tour due to the pandemic.

After a couple of years of delays, the band along with guitarist Tommy Henriksen will return to play shows across the UK in July 2023.

Actor Johnny Depp at the Royal Albert Hall, London, appearing alongside Jeff Beck (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)

This comes after Hollywood star Depp has gone back to the music world following his high-profile defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

As jurors deliberated in his US defamation case, who ultimately found in Depp’s favour, the actor performed in UK shows with rock veteran Jeff Beck.

The pair later announced a joint album, titled 18, which featured two original compositions alongside a number of classic rock covers.

With the Hollywood Vampires, the group traditionally plays songs in tribute to the “great lost heroes of music” as well as their own original material from their 2015 self-titled debut album and their 2019 release Rise.

Speaking about the new tour, Cooper said: “Well, it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured because of Covid.

“Also, Johnny has his movies, Joe’s in Aerosmith and I’m in Alice Cooper, so we have to look at that whole thing and see when we can all get a month or two off where we can go out and tour. And, we are going to be doing that, next summer coming up, 2023.

“I can’t wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation.

“I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer, in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around! It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys.

“We’ll be rocking these places, especially the UK, I can’t wait to get to the UK! Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!”

Perry added: “Next Summer it will be finally time for the Hollywood Vampires to rise again!

“We can’t wait to play the songs from our latest album, Rise, for all our fans across the pond.

“The excitement builds as we countdown the days! See you all then…remember, leave the garlic at home!”

The UK tour will kick off in Scarborough on July 5, with stops in Swansea, Manchester, London and Birmingham before ending in Glasgow on July 12.

This will follow after a string of tour dates across Europe including Germany, France and Switzerland.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 28th 2022 at 10am.