Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 10:37

Rapper Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early morning incident

Police were called to reports of a fight in Knotts Green Mews in Walthamstow, east London, on Saturday at about 5.08am.
By Helen William, PA

Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with assault following an incident in London.

Police were called out to reports of a fight in Walthamstow on Saturday at about 5.08am, police said.

Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital and have since been discharged, police said.

Leshurr, real name Melesha O’Garro (34), was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sherelle Smith (28) was charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They are both due to appear at London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The Sun reported the rapper, who has appeared on Dancing On Ice, was seen being led away from the scene by police in the early hours of Saturday.

