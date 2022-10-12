Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 19:38

American Idol finalist dies in crash

Willie Spence finished in second place on season 19 of American Idol last year.
By Associated Press

A finalist on American Idol has died in a vehicle crash in the US.

Willie Spence, 23, died on Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer which was stopped on the hard shoulder near Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to news outlets which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the trailer driver was not injured, the crash report said.

The singing competition show released a statement saying Spence “was a true talent who lit up every room he entered”.

“We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence,” the statement said. “We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Singer Luke Bryan, a judge on the show, said Spence “could change the mood instantly when he started singing”.

“He will truly be missed,” Bryan said on Twitter.

