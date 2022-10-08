Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 15:37

Jennifer Lawrence says she ‘became a commodity’ after Oscar win

The actress spoke at the BFI London Film Festival Special Presentation of her new film Causeway.
Jennifer Lawrence says she ‘became a commodity’ after Oscar win

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence said after the success of The Hunger Games and her Oscar win she “lost a sense of control” but her new film Causeway finally “feels personal” to her again.

The 32-year-old has returned to her independent film roots playing a soldier struggling to adjust to life after returning home to New Orleans in Lila Neugebauer’s directorial debut.

The Apple TV+ film is the first from Lawrence’s production company Excellent Cadaver and sees her perform alongside Brian Tyree Henry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VojBOTd6Euo

Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival special presentation on Saturday, Lawrence said: “It felt serendipitous the first film of my production company be an independent, that’s where I got my roots and that’s what I attribute my entire career too.

“Lila is so clearly perfect. We went to dinner that ended up being five hours long, she was brilliant. She has very sharp instincts and I felt my only job was to protect them.

“It’s a movie about PTSD told completely in the present. The first thing I fell in love with from the script was the melody, slow melodic rhythm that just brings forward performance.

“I love making those kinds of movie. I also love superhero movies as much as the next person but it had been so long since I had read something with a melody like that.”

The 85th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Jennifer Lawrence with her Academy Award in 2012. Photo: Ian West/PA

She described her best actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook in 2012 as “extremely overwhelming”, adding: “I think eventually I lost a sense of control… between Hunger Games and winning the Oscar I think that I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision because I had no idea what a huge move star does next.

“I reflect now and I think of those following years, a loss of control and a reaction to trying to get that back.

“I’m so happy that stopped… I made some big changes and finally got the voice in my head back and now it feels personal to me again for the first time in a long time.”

Lawrence likened the shock of wining an Academy Award to her experience in Causeway.

She said: “I am experiencing a similar shock with Causeway… three-and-a-half years of one challenge after the other. It was so personal that it feels impossible that people will understand and get it or care or connect to it.

“It almost feels like diary pages.”

Causeway will be released on Apple TV+ on November 4th.

More in this section

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration custody Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration custody
Michaela Coel was sold on Black Panther role because her character is ‘queer’ Michaela Coel was sold on Black Panther role because her character is ‘queer’
Rylan Clark: I was the joke, but I knew I was the joke at the start of my career Rylan Clark: I was the joke, but I knew I was the joke at the start of my career
filmshowbizmoviesjennifer lawrencelondon film festivallffpremierelondonfilmlff2022causeway
Actor tells jury Kevin Spacey abused him when he was 14

Actor tells jury Kevin Spacey abused him when he was 14

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more