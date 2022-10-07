Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 10:03

Comedian Seann Walsh reported to be joining new series of I’m A Celebrity

Walsh became embroiled in scandal in 2018 after he was pictured kissing his married Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has reportedly recruited Seann Walsh.

It comes four years after the comedian became embroiled in scandal when he was pictured kissing his married Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

Following the release of the photo in 2018 he split with his partner Rebecca Humphries, who claimed he had called her “psycho/nuts/mental” for suspecting something was going on between the pair.

Jones also announced her split from then-husband and fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones, but said she had no regrets and insisted they were as close as ever despite going their separate ways.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Seann Walsh with his dance partner Katya Jones who were pictured in The Sun kissing on a night out. Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA

Walsh has also said he suffered panic attacks following the backlash to the incident, and that his passion for comedy had waned since.

Humphries has called the drama “surreal” but said the support she had received following the incident had been “one validation after another” that her suspicions were correct despite his previous denial.

Walsh’s involvement in the forthcoming series of I’m A Celebrity was first reported by The Sun.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

