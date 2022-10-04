Feather serpent God wages war on the surface world in new Black Panther trailer

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The feather serpent God comes to wage war on the surface world in the explosive new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The action-packed clip shows the family of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, fighting to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of his death.

Viewers are further introduced to the apparent villain of the highly-anticipated sequel, Namor, king of Talokan, played by Tenoch Huerta.

“His people do not call him general or king,” warns M’Baku, played by Winston Duke.

“The call him K’uk’ulkan, the feather serpent God. Killing him will risk eternal war.”

“He is coming for the surface world,” says T’Challa’s sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, before a series of high octane battle scenes ensue.

As well as Duke and Wright, the film also sees the return of Angela Bassett, who reprises her role as Queen Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross.

As well as Huerta, the film also stars British star Michaela Coel.

It comes shortly after Black Panther star Boseman was posthumously honoured with a Disney Legend Award at the corporation’s D23 convention last month (Ian West/PA)

The trailer also shows a glimpse of a newly-suited Black Panther, the identity of whom is not revealed.

It comes shortly after Boseman was posthumously honoured with a Disney Legend Award at the corporation’s D23 convention last month, which was collected by his brother Derrick Boseman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige, is slated for release on November 11th.