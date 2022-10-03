Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy: We are bursting at the seams with happiness

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 18:36

The news comes less than a month after the model got engaged to Jordan Saul.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Fashion model Daisy Lowe has announced she is expecting her first child with fiance Jordan Saul.

The 33-year-old, who has modelled for brands including Burberry, Chanel and Vivienne Westwood, announced the news on Instagram, sharing pictures of her growing bump.

She wrote: “I wanted to share some news with you – Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness.

“I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you.”

It comes less than a month after she announced her engagement to property developer Mr Saul.

Celebrity friends including BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball sent messages of congratulations to the couple on social media.

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary wrote: “The best news! Congrats!” while singer Jessie J said: “So happy for youuuuuu.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2016 champion Ore Oduba wrote: “AAHHHHHH!!!!!!! Congratulations gorge!!!!!”

In 2017, Lowe twirled around the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor, making it to the eighth week with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec.

