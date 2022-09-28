Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 20:42

Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes

Brian Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later
Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes

Associated Press Reporter

The man charged with killing Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes in an electric scooter collision last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on November 30th over the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.

Banes was taken to hospital and died on July 14th, 2021, at age 65.

Lisa Banes at the World Premiere of Gone Girl (Nancy Kaszerman/Alamy/PA)

She had appeared in movies including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail in 1988 and on TV shows including Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters Of Sex and NCIS.

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting,

The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office had sought.

Boyd’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More in this section

Comedian Jayde Adams receives standing ovation after first Strictly routine Comedian Jayde Adams receives standing ovation after first Strictly routine
Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting: 6 things all first-time parents need to know Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting: 6 things all first-time parents need to know
usdigitalgone girlbaneslisa banesbrian boyd
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl half-time show

Rihanna to headline Super Bowl half-time show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more