Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 16:53

Radio DJ Tara Kumar announces departure from RTÉ 2FM

The presenter is leaving the station after 6 years to pursue her career in London.
Radio DJ Tara Kumar announces departure from RTÉ 2FM

Fiachra Gallagher

Tara Kumar, the well-known radio DJ and presenter, has announced that she is leaving RTÉ 2FM to pursue a “new adventure” in London.

For the past three years, Ms Kumar presented music shows that promoted the best of new Irish artists. She joined the station six years ago.

Announcing her departure, Ms Kumar paid tribute to the many artists she platformed on her programme.

“This show has been my constant for the last few years, and I am so grateful for all of the incredible artists I’ve had the honour of playing, interviewing and discovering,” she said.

“Ireland is so full of so much talent and I’m so proud of how thriving the music industry is today.

“Music has always and will continue to forever be my first love. Thank you to every single person who has trusted me.

“So now, it’s time for a new adventure in London. Slán go fóill a chairde.”

Speaking on the news, Dan Healy, head of RTÉ 2FM said: “We are very sad Tara is leaving 2FM and yet very excited for her as she makes her way in London.

“Tara’s show on 2FM was a must-listen for anyone curious about new and good music. Tara is a taste-maker and will fly wherever she is.”

Twitter users also passed on their best wishes to Ms Kumar following the announcement, including Annie Mac, the radio DJ and BBC presenter.

Ms Kumar's final show will air on Wednesday, September 28th. RTÉ said that the DJ's replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

More in this section

Ticket sale dates for Glastonbury 2023 announced Ticket sale dates for Glastonbury 2023 announced
Stormzy enlists Theroux, Bolt and Jose Mourinho for star-studded music video Stormzy enlists Theroux, Bolt and Jose Mourinho for star-studded music video
Ed Sheeran unveils surprise collaboration with Pokemon Ed Sheeran unveils surprise collaboration with Pokemon
rte2fmtara kumar
James Corden reflects on ‘risky’ decision to quit Late Late Show

James Corden reflects on ‘risky’ decision to quit Late Late Show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more