Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 16:20

Site of Ballroom of Romance up for sale in Mayo

The cast included the Academy Award winner Brenda Fricker, the late Tony Chambers, Niall Tobin, Cyril Cusack and Mike Lally.
Kenneth Fox

A former ballroom in Ballycroy which was the location for a 1980s Irish film has been put up for sale.

As the Western People reports, It was the location of Ballroom of Romance made in 1982.

Situated in an enviable scenic location in the Wild Nephin National Park off the N59. It is 17km from Mulranny.

The site area is c. 0.09054 hect/2.23 acres.

Ideal location for the construction of a Residence subject to Planning Permission being obtained.

The external measurement of the existing building is c. 2,059 sq.ft.

Further details on request from Moran Auctioneers, for more information you can visit: https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/the-former-ballroom-of-romance-knockmoyleen-ballycroy-bangor-erris-mayo/4642234

