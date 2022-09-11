Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 18:16

Body Coach Joe Wicks announces name of third baby

Wicks announced his wife was pregnant in March.
Body Coach Joe Wicks announces name of third baby

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Fitness expert Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones have named their third child Leni.

The 36-year-old – famously known as The Body Coach – and his wife already share daughter Indigo, four, and son Marley, three.

Sharing a picture of the newborn with his 4.5 million followers on Instagram, he wrote: “Hello world. My name is Leni Blossom Wicks”

Wicks took to social media in March to announce his wife was pregnant, sharing a photograph of the smiling couple holding a picture from an ultrasound scan.

He wrote: “I’ve been sooo excited to share this news.

“We are having another baby. Indie and Marley are super excited about having a little brother or sister.

“We can’t wait to welcome them into the world in September. Love you Rosie. Thank you x”

Wicks became a household name during the pandemic after posting daily YouTube videos of PE Lessons for families to take part in.

In 2021, he claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

His workouts also raised £580,000 for the NHS and he was awarded an MBE for his charity efforts and helping children keep active and mentally fit.

More in this section

Harry Styles’ best outfits of 2022, as he contends for the Mercury Prize Harry Styles’ best outfits of 2022, as he contends for the Mercury Prize
Olivia Colman confirmed to join Marvel Cinematic Universe Olivia Colman confirmed to join Marvel Cinematic Universe
Elton John hopes collaboration shows Britney Spears is ‘one of great pop stars’ Elton John hopes collaboration shows Britney Spears is ‘one of great pop stars’
showbizjoe wicksthe body coachwicksrosie jonesleni blossom wicks
Fans finally get a chance to see Garth Brooks at Croke Park

Fans finally get a chance to see Garth Brooks at Croke Park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more