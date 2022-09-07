Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 12:16

Garth Brooks arrives in Dublin ahead of Croke Park gigs

Brooks will play five nights at Croke Park, beginning on Friday
Garth Brooks arrives in Dublin ahead of Croke Park gigs

Country music star Garth Brooks has landed in Dublin ahead of his five concerts at Croke Park.

Dublin Airport's official Twitter account shared a video of Brooks' plane touching down on Wednesday in dull and blustery conditions.

Brooks will play the five gigs across the next two weekends, kicking off on Friday. He will then perform on Saturday and Sunday, before finishing with two more gigs on September 16th and 17th.

Organisers have said the five gigs will be an “extravaganza” warning concert-goers to prepare their journey to and from Croke Park in advance.

In 2014, Brooks' five concerts were cancelled following a licensing dispute with locals around the venue and the local authorities.

At a media briefing held on Monday ahead of the concerts, Peter McKenna of Croke Park thanked the residents for their support, saying it has been “very very positive this time around” compared to eight years ago when the concerts were “fought off”.

Around 400,000 people are expected to attend the gigs over the five dates, with all counties represented and at least 5 per cent of ticketholders coming from outside Ireland.

