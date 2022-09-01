Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 19:57

Jessica Chastain on Kyiv: The children amazed me with their hope and strength

The actress visited the war-torn country in early August.
Jessica Chastain on Kyiv: The children amazed me with their hope and strength

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain accepted a “beautiful” painting from a young girl during a “life-changing” trip to Ukraine where she had the “opportunity to meet incredible children”.

The Oscar-winning actress, who visited capital Kyiv in early August, said she needed a few weeks to “process everything” she saw there.

On Thursday, she shared a video documenting the visit to Ohmatdyt children’s hospital, where she was given a handmade painting by a young girl.

“Oh wow, that’s beautiful,” Chastain said.

Captioning the video, the 45-year-old wrote: “I needed a few weeks to process everything I saw from my trip to Kyiv.

“We landed in Poland, drove 4 hrs then took a train for another 11. I was nervous and the length of the journey gave me time to calm myself.

“One of the experiences from this life changing trip was my visit to the children’s hospital: Ohmatdyt.

“I had the opportunity to meet incredible children and the director, Volodymyr Zhovnir. The children amazed me with their hope and strength.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ben Stiller in Rzeszow, Poland, on a visit to help highlight the growing needs of those who have fled the war in Ukraine (Andrew McConnell/UNHCR/PA)

“Many had been displaced from their homes and spent months in the hospital. It is a huge humanitarian crisis going on in the Ukraine.

“We can’t forget the innocent ones effected by senseless acts of violence. I am grateful to have met these sweet little kids with big brave hearts.”

Chastain is not the first celebrity to involve themselves in humanitarian work for Ukraine, with Night At The Museum actor Ben Stiller visiting the country in June.

More in this section

World premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at London Film Festival World premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at London Film Festival
Janette Manrara to return as co-host of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two Janette Manrara to return as co-host of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two
Gorillaz announce release of eighth studio album Cracker Island Gorillaz announce release of eighth studio album Cracker Island
ukraineshowbizjessica chastainchastainkyivben stiller
Charles Wilson, former editor of The Times, dies aged 87

Charles Wilson, former editor of The Times, dies aged 87

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more