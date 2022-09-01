Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 06:23

Gorillaz announce release of eighth studio album Cracker Island

The animated four-piece released a track list featuring collaborations from top artists including Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala and Beck.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Gorillaz have announced the release of their eighth studio album Cracker Island, which is due to drop early next year.

The animated four-piece, created by Damon Albarn, released a track list featuring collaborations from top artists including Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala and Beck.

It will be released in February 2023, according to posts on the band’s social media.

Other artists included on the 10-song track list include Thundercat, Bootie Brown and Adeleye Omotayo.

The announcement coincided with the official release of the single New Gold, featuring Tame Impala and Brown.

Gorillaz recently debuted the song onstage at All Points East festival in London, where they headlined alongside Tame Impala.

During his set, Albarn brought both collaborators out on stage for a surprise performance of the track.

A collaboration between Gorillaz and Tame Impala has been hinted as far back as 2020, with some fans saying it was never going to happen.

New Gold followed the release of previous single Cracker Island, which dropped earlier this year.

