Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 06:20

Lizzo leads the best fashion looks from the MTV VMAs red carpet

A series of famous names commanded attention ahead of the annual awards ceremony.
Lizzo leads the best fashion looks from the MTV VMAs red carpet

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Lizzo swept on to the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) wearing an eye-catching billowing blue-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

The About Damn Time singer, who is nominated in several categories including artist of the year and best pop video, posed for the cameras outside the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, in the US.

She was not the only music star to make an entrance, with singer Tate McRae opting for a revealing pastel blue mini-dress and Teen Wolf actor Colton Haynes donning a green double-breasted suit with flared trousers.

Here are some of the best looks from the event.

MTV Video Music Awards
Lizzo (Doug Peters/PA)

MTV Video Music Awards
Tate McRae (Doug Peters/PA)

MTV Video Music Awards
Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose from K-pop group Blackpink (Doug Peters/PA)

MTV Video Music Awards
Jack Harlow (Doug Peters/PA)

MTV Video Music Awards
Colton Haynes (Doug Peters/PA)

MTV Video Music Awards
Khalid (Doug Peters/PA)

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Maneskin (Doug Peters/PA)

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Sabrina Carpenter (Doug Peters/PA)

Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran are among the British stars nominated in the top categories at the VMAs.

They face competition from US acts including Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X.

Performances are expected from hip-hop stars Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, J Balvin and Bad Bunny, who will livestream his from Yankee Stadium.

More in this section

Arctic Monkeys ask BBC not to show their Reading headline set live Arctic Monkeys ask BBC not to show their Reading headline set live
Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran to face off at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran to face off at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights
showbizmtv vmaslizzopicturesvmasjack harlowdoug peterscolton haynesmtv music video awardstate mcrae
Ed Sheeran joined by Ukrainian band for live debut of collaborative track

Ed Sheeran joined by Ukrainian band for live debut of collaborative track

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more