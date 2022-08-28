Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran to face off at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

By Mike Bedigan, PA, New York

Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran will battle it out across the pond at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

They face competition from US heavyweights including Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X, at the annual ceremony for the event known as the VMAs.

Styles, Harlow and Doja Cat are the three frontrunners at this year’s event, with eight nominations each, closely followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas, with seven.

Styles is up for top awards including artist of the year, best album for his latest release Harry’s House, and video of the year for As It Was.

The 28-year-old megastar takes on fellow Briton Ed Sheeran for artist of the year, in an American dominated category, which also includes Drake, Bad Bunny and Lizzo.

Harry’s House comes up against Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Adele’s high-anticipated album 30 for album of the year.

Also vying for the coveted video of the year are Doja Cat, for Woman, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X, for Industry Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, for Brutal, and Taylor Swift, for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).

The latter, which features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, went viral earlier this year after fans speculated the song is based on Swift’s break-up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Honorary awards will go to The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who are due to receive the global icon award, and Nicki Minaj, who is expected to receive the Video Vanguard Award.

Adele’s high-anticipated album 30 is up for album of the year at the awards (Ian West/PA)

Minaj will also helm the show alongside Harlow and LL Cool J, with a raft of famous faces due to take on award presenting duties including Avril Lavigne and DJ Khaled.

Performances are expected from hip-hop allstars Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny, who will livestream his from Yankee Stadium.

This year’s VMAs have 26 first-time nominees, including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, Gayle and Eurovision 2021 winner Maneskin, who each have two nominations.

The show will take place on August 29TH at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, at 1am Irish time.