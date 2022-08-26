Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 17:11

Game Of Thrones prequel to return for a second series after ‘ratings hit’

House Of The Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.
Game Of Thrones prequel to return for a second series after ‘ratings hit’

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

House Of The Dragon starring Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine will be returning for a second season, Sky has said.

The fantasy tale is based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood which is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

The HBO drama chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Following the successful launch of the prequel, the series’ return was confirmed for a second instalment on Friday.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky, said: “House of the Dragon is already proving to be a ratings hit, and we predict it will go from strength to strength due to the captivating storytelling and incredible production values.

“We look forward to sharing a second series with our customers on Sky and Now.”

Ex-Time Lord and The Crown star Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne.

The big-name series also stars D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider, and Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

Eve Best plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon in the new series, while Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as her on-screen father and hand of the king, Otto Hightower.

Line Of Duty, Doctor Who and Death In Paradise actor Steve Toussaint, plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

More in this section

Gemma Collins on self-acceptance and the dangers of social media Gemma Collins on self-acceptance and the dangers of social media
Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments
BBC boss insists ‘no influence’ from UK government in Emily Maitlis Newsnight case BBC boss insists ‘no influence’ from UK government in Emily Maitlis Newsnight case
showbizgame of throneshbopaddy considineolivia cookedragonmatt smithhouse of the dragonemma d’arcyrhys ifanssteve toussaintgame of thrones prequel
ITV boss: Love Island’s ‘extraordinary success’ encouraged Big Brother reboot

ITV boss: Love Island’s ‘extraordinary success’ encouraged Big Brother reboot

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more