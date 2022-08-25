Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 23:26

Sylvester Stallone’s wife seeks divorce after 25 years of marriage

The petition was lodged last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Sylvester Stallone’s wife seeks divorce after 25 years of marriage

By Associated Press reporter

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The petition was lodged last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple own a home.

She is seeking exclusive use of their home in Florida — they own another in California — and has asked to have her name changed back to Jennifer Flavin.

She is also asking for a greater share of their assets, alleging the actor deliberately squandered money that should be available to her.

Stallone has yet to file his response to the divorce petition and an email to a representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The couple’s three daughters are all adults, so there are no custody issues to resolve.

Sylvester Stallone (76), star of the Rocky and Rambo franchises, married Jennifer Stallone (54), a businesswoman and former model, in London in 1997.

They had dated for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s before breaking up and later reconciling.

More in this section

ITV boss: Love Island’s ‘extraordinary success’ encouraged Big Brother reboot ITV boss: Love Island’s ‘extraordinary success’ encouraged Big Brother reboot
Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments
Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
usdigitalshowbizmoviessylvester stallonestallone
BBC boss insists ‘no influence’ from UK government in Emily Maitlis Newsnight case

BBC boss insists ‘no influence’ from UK government in Emily Maitlis Newsnight case

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more