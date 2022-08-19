Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 16:09

Janet Jackson song had power to crash laptops, Microsoft reveals

Senior software engineer, Raymond Chen, detailed the strange quirk in a blog post.
Janet Jackson song had power to crash laptops, Microsoft reveals

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Microsoft has revealed playing the music video for Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation crashed some of its older laptops.

In a blog post, the company’s senior software engineer, Raymond Chen, said a colleague had recently shared a story with him from his days working in Windows XP product support.

He said the video for Jackson’s 1989 hit song contained one of the “natural resonant frequencies” of the hard drives that both Microsoft and some competitors were using at the time.

It meant that when the video was played, the 5,400 RPM hard drives in question stopped working.

Mr Chen added: “And then they discovered something extremely weird: playing the music video on one laptop caused a laptop sitting nearby to crash, even though that other laptop wasn’t playing the video!”

The manufacturer resolved the issue by creating a special audio filter that detected and removed the offending frequencies before they came out of the speaker and crashed the hard drive.

Microsoft XP became available to the public in October 2001. Main support for the operating system ended in 2009 and extended support ended in 2014.

Mr Chen said he hoped manufacturers put a digital version of a “do not remove” sticker on the audio filter in the intervening years as the issue may have been forgotten.

Rhythm Nation was the second single from Jackson’s 1989 album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, and contained socially conscious lyrics about racial harmony.

Its music video was shot in black and white to reflect the theme and the track itself reached number two on the US Billboard Hot 100.

More in this section

Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming
Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Zoe Ball: I’m embracing all of life and its adventures in my 50s Zoe Ball: I’m embracing all of life and its adventures in my 50s
microsoftshowbiztechnologyjacksonjanet jacksonraymond chenrhythm nation
Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders

Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more