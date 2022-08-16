Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 11:23

Fans speculate after Zayn Malik sings another One Direction tune

The singer left the boy band seven years ago
Fans speculate after Zayn Malik sings another One Direction tune

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Zayn Malik has posted a video singing One Direction hit Night Changes, prompting fans to speculate the meaning behind it.

The Bradford-born singer (29) launched a solo career after leaving One Direction in 2015, a year before the boy band went on an indefinite hiatus.

On Tuesday, Malik posted a black and white video on Instagram singing an a cappella version of Night Changes from the band’s fourth album, sending fans into a frenzy.

Shocked fans sent messages of support and prompted others to ask what he was trying to tell them.

Others were quick to point out it is the second time this year he has sung a One Direction tune, having posted an Instagram video on June 11 singing You And I from their 2013 album Midnight Memories.

In October, Malik pleaded no contest to claims of harassment after allegedly launching a tirade against Gigi Hadid’s mother, 57-year-old Dutch-American socialite Yolanda Hadid.

He was placed on 90 days probation on all four counts for a total of 360 days, and was told to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence programme.

Malik and US catwalk star Gigi (27) share one-year-old daughter Khai.

The singer, whose most recent album Nobody Is Listening peaked at 17 in the UK albums chart, previously dated Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

Former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles’ latest album Harry’s House earned its sixth week at number one boasting more weeks at the top of the chart than all of One Direction’s albums combined.

More in this section

Ezra Miller reportedly begins treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’ Ezra Miller reportedly begins treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’
Rachel Stevens on how she handles her daughter following in her famous footsteps Rachel Stevens on how she handles her daughter following in her famous footsteps
Will Ferrell involved in luring Gareth Bale to LA Will Ferrell involved in luring Gareth Bale to LA
one directionzayn malikshowbizgigi hadidperrie edwardsmalik
Family of Nipsey Hussle remember rapper at posthumous Walk Of Fame ceremony

Family of Nipsey Hussle remember rapper at posthumous Walk Of Fame ceremony

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more