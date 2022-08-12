Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 20:27

US actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support

The US actress suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” due to the incident which took place last Friday.
U.S. actress Anne Heche has died after her life support was turned off, a week after her car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

She suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” due to the incident which took place.

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

It comes shortly after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed the incident was being investigated as a felony driving-under-the-influence (DUI) traffic collision.

Yesterday a statement from her family said: “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the statement read.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs, and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.

The statement added: “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit.

“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work – especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love.

“She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

More to follow....

