Johnny Depp to star in first feature film since Amber Heard defamation trial

New images show the Hollywood star in costume for the upcoming film Jeanne Du Barry, produced by French company Why Not Productions.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Johnny Depp is set to star in his first feature film since the conclusion of his multi-million dollar defamation case against former partner Amber Heard.

New images show the Hollywood star in costume for the upcoming film Jeanne Du Barry, produced by French company Why Not Productions.

Depp is pictured in regal attire; a white plumed hat and curled white hair, with a black blindfold on.

It comes after the actor’s victory in the now infamous legal battle in Fairfax County, Virginia earlier this year.

Mr Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

It comes after the actor’s victory in the now infamous legal battle in Fairfax County, Virginia earlier this year Yui Mok/PA)

Representatives for the actor said he had lost work opportunities and high-profile roles such as being dropped from the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise following the accusations.

Jurors found in his favour following the six-week trial.

Jeanne Du Barry is directed by French filmmaker Maiwenn and reportedly started shooting at the end of July following the conclusion of the trial.

The story follows Jeanne, a young working-class woman who uses her intelligence and allure to climb the social hierarchy, eventually landing on the radar of King Louis XV.

The cast is reported to also include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noemie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

