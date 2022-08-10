Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 19:26

Kardashians share tributes as Kylie Jenner celebrates 25th birthday

Her mother Kris and sister Kendall also posted images from Kylie’s childhood to celebrate her birthday.
Kardashians share tributes as Kylie Jenner celebrates 25th birthday

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Kim Kardashian has praised her younger sister Kylie Jenner on her 25th birthday for providing “so much love and happiness”.

In a post to Instagram to mark the landmark occasion, the 41-year-old reality TV star shared a collection of photos of her and Jenner hugging and drinking together.

Their mother Kris and sister Kendall also posted images from Kylie’s childhood to celebrate her birthday.

In her birthday message, Kim wrote: “Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol).

“Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is.

“You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever.

“Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!”

‘Momager’ Kris (66) shared a host of photos of her youngest daughter Kylie in her younger years as well as a current one where they can both be seen dressed in white outfits.

She captioned the post on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!

“You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!

“You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!!”

Kris continued by praising how “amazing” Kylie is with her son and daughter, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

She added: “I love watching you with your kids… You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always.

“You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl!”

Model Kendal (26) shared images on her Instagram Story of them together throughout the years to mark her sister’s day.

Among the photos was one where Kylie can be seen posing in a silly way which she captioned: “This is the Kylie Jenner that I know.”

Businesswoman Kylie also shared photos from her first birthday in 1998 to celebrate her big day.

More in this section

Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary by US state police Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary by US state police
Iron Throne erected outside Tower of London to mark House Of The Dragon launch Iron Throne erected outside Tower of London to mark House Of The Dragon launch
Movie review: Where is Anne Frank is heavy-handed with timely political rhetoric Movie review: Where is Anne Frank is heavy-handed with timely political rhetoric
kim kardashianshowbizkylie jennerjenner
Hollywood star Anne Heche in a coma after LA car crash

Hollywood star Anne Heche in a coma after LA car crash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more