Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 17:32

The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

The punk band said they were ‘saddened beyond words’ to share the news.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72.

The group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London.

Posting a black and white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting the lyrics of their song Love You ‘Till The End, which was written by the bassist.

They quoted: “I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end.”

The musician and songwriter was born in Hampshire, England on May 4th 1950.

Before he began playing bass in The Pogues in 1986, he was a part of the pub rock band Plummet Airlines and The Favourites.

He was involved in the Celtic-inspired band’s subsequent work including their 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace With God which featured the Christmas hit Fairytale Of New York.

Hunt featured in their material until their last album, Pogue Mahone, in 1996.

He has writing credits on a number of their songs including Love You Til the End.

Bandmate Spider Stacy paid tribute to Hunt on Twitter, writing: “This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz. ‘It’s in the fridge’ #TrickyTrees”.

The band consisted of frontman Shane MacGowan, Jem Finer, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Terry Woods, Hunt and other musicians throughout the years.

