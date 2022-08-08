Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 18:42

Dee Devlin celebrates 35th birthday with 'Conor' tattoo

Dee Devlin has marked her 35th birthday with a tattoo dedicated to her fiance Conor McGregor. 
James Cox

Dee Devlin has marked her 35th birthday with a tattoo dedicated to her fiance Conor McGregor.

Devlin turns 35 on Tuesday, August 9th, and she got the tattoo ahead of her birthday.

She shared a picture of the tattoo, which includes the word Conor along with a heart trace and love heart.

Picture; Instagram/Dee Devlin.

She also posted a picture of herself getting tattooed with a smiling McGregor.

The couple are parents to three young children; Croia, Conor Jr and Rian.

McGregor, 34, also gave Devlin a Cartier watch ahead of her birthday.

It was recently reported that McGregor will make his acting debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 action film Road House.

The Dubliner recently suggested he had retired from MMA, tweeting: "Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work."

McGregor has teased retirement on a number of occasions before returning to the UFC octagon.

