Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 06:31

Lashana Lynch to play Bob Marley’s wife in upcoming biopic

The No Time To Die star will reportedly play Rita Marley in the as-yet untitled Paramount film about the reggae star’s life.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Lashana Lynch will reportedly play the wife of Bob Marley in an upcoming film about the reggae musician’s life.

The No Time To Die star will play Rita Marley in the as-yet-untitled Paramount biopic, according to US outlet Deadline.

She will join fellow British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is set to portray the singer.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – fundraising gala – London
The No Time To Die star will reportedly play Rita Marley in the as-yet-untitled Paramount film about the reggae star’s life (PA)

King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green is reported to be helming the project.

According to Deadline, Rita Marley and the Marley family have given their blessing to the casting decision.

Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36, and is well-known for hits including  Get Up, Stand Up, One Love, No Woman, No Cry,  and Redemption Song.

