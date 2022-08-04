Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 06:23

Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel reportedly set for 2024 release

The upcoming screenplay will be titled Joker: Folie a deux
Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel reportedly set for 2024 release

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

The sequel to Todd Phillips’s Joker film is set for the big screen in 2024, according to US media outlets.

In June, the director revealed that a follow-up to the 2019 film was in the works when he shared a picture of a script to Instagram as well as another with the star of the original, Joaquin Phoenix, reading it.

The upcoming screenplay will be titled Joker: Folie A Deux, the French referencing a medical term relating to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

Joker Special Screening – London
Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix (Ian West/PA)

Phillips also revealed that he and Scott Silver would be uniting once again to write the sequel.

The original Warner Bros film followed the life of the tortured wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck, whose feelings of being downtrodden by society ultimately transform him into the infamous criminal mastermind.

As well as Phoenix, who played the title role, the film’s cast included Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz.

The film was nominated for 11 Academy awards, winning Oscars for best original score and best actor for Phoenix.

Phoenix also won best actor accolades at the Baftas, the Critic’s Choice Awards (CCA), Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

This news comes after it was revealed that Warner Bros has scrapped the upcoming Batgirl film months before it was due to be released in late 2022.

The DC film – with Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace – was filmed in Glasgow with production reportedly costing an estimated $70 million.

Following the news, the film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked” and wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.

More in this section

Beyonce removes Kelis snippet from new song in second edit this week Beyonce removes Kelis snippet from new song in second edit this week
Dev Patel reportedly tried to break up a fight in which a man was stabbed Dev Patel reportedly tried to break up a fight in which a man was stabbed
Rebekah Vardy: I am probably suffering with PTSD after Wagatha Christie Rebekah Vardy: I am probably suffering with PTSD after Wagatha Christie
filmshowbizcinemajoaquin phoenixjokertodd phillips
Batgirl directors ‘saddened and shocked’ after Warner Bros axes film

Batgirl directors ‘saddened and shocked’ after Warner Bros axes film

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more