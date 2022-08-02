Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 11:52

Documentary to follow Jeremy Paxman’s journey since Parkinson’s diagnosis

The broadcaster will front a one-off, 60-minute television special.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

A documentary will follow Jeremy Paxman as he reflects on his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Putting Up With Parkinson’s on ITV will follow the 72-year-old broadcaster and University Challenge host from his formal diagnosis 18 months ago.

He will allow cameras into his life as he looks at how the condition is impacting him and will meet experts leading research into potential treatments.

Jeremy Paxman stepped down from Newsnight in 2014 (BBC/PA)

The one-off, 60-minute special will see Paxman speak to the president of Parkinson’s UK, Jane Asher, attend an English National Ballet therapy dance class and learn to play bowls.

He will also observe a brain dissection.

The special comes from Docsville Studios, Altitude Factual and Expanded Media.

Born in Leeds, Paxman started his career in 1972 on the BBC’s graduate trainee programme, working in local radio and reporting on the Troubles in Belfast.

Shortly after moving to London in 1977, he transferred from Tonight to investigative flagship programme Panorama, before stints on the Six O’Clock News and BBC One’s Breakfast Time.

He became a presenter of Newsnight in 1989, a position he would hold until June 2014 during which time he interviewed high-profile figures from politics and culture.

Paxman has also presented University Challenge since 1994, making him the longest-serving current quizmaster on UK TV.

He revealed in May 2021 he was being treated for Parkinson’s disease but said his symptoms were “currently mild”.

