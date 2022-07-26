Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 07:03

Jason Momoa reportedly involved in traffic collision near Los Angeles

The actor, 42, was unhurt in the accident according to a report from the California Highway Patrol
Jason Momoa reportedly involved in traffic collision near Los Angeles

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jason Momoa was reportedly involved in a traffic collision over the weekend after a car he was driving collided with a motorcycle.

The actor, 42, was unhurt in the accident but the rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with “minor, non-life-threatening” injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The report, obtained by local news outlet KTLA, said the collision occurred on Old Topanga Road, in Topanga, near Los Angeles just after 11am on Sunday morning.

Jason Momoa on the Graham Norton Show – London
The incident occurred when the motorbike rider drove ‘directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle’, highway patrol said (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The other driver, 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan, was riding a 2012 Honda and drove “directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle” – a 1970 Oldsmobile - according to CHP.

Following the incident Momoa flagged down a passing driver to call 911 and helped Avagimyan until an ambulance arrived.

More in this section

Laura Linney still ‘quietly stunned’ as honoured with Hollywood star Laura Linney still ‘quietly stunned’ as honoured with Hollywood star
Helen Skelton to replace Laura Whitmore on Radio 5 Live Helen Skelton to replace Laura Whitmore on Radio 5 Live
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce surprise second studio album of 2022 Red Hot Chili Peppers announce surprise second studio album of 2022
showbizcalifornia highway patroljason momoamomoa
The Omen and Titanic actor David Warner dies age 80

The Omen and Titanic actor David Warner dies age 80

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more