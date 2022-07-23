Keanu Reeves ready to ‘kill everyone’ in new John Wick 4 teaser

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
Keanu Reeves is ready to “kill everyone” in a new teaser trailer for John Wick 4, revealed on the second day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
A sneak peak and film poster was debuted by the actor during a surprise appearance at the Collider’s Directors on Directing panel at the convention on Friday.
John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski was part of the panel, before Reeves arrived, saying: “Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here.”
The hyper-violent John Wick series follows the eponymous hero assassin, played by Reeves, as he attempts to take revenge on those who have wronged him.
And so it begins... #JW4 pic.twitter.com/u9snB7TlPC
— Lionsgate UK (@LionsgateUK) July 21, 2022
Stahelski and Reeves revealed the movie takes place in five main locations: Japan, America, Paris, Berlin and Jordan.
In the trailer, Wick is asked: Have you given any thought to how this ends?
“No one, not even you, can kill everyone.”
After a series of well-choreographed action scenes, some taking place in France, and cuts to a bloodied punching post, Lawrence Fishburne asks: “You ready John?”
“Yeah,” Reeves replies.
The film, produced by Lionsgate, has been given a release date of March 24th, 2023.