Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 09:40

Keanu Reeves ready to ‘kill everyone’ in new John Wick 4 teaser

A sneak peak and film poster was debuted by the actor during a surprise appearance at a directing panel at Comic-Con.
Keanu Reeves ready to ‘kill everyone’ in new John Wick 4 teaser

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Keanu Reeves is ready to “kill everyone” in a new teaser trailer for John Wick 4, revealed on the second day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

A sneak peak and film poster was debuted by the actor during a surprise appearance at the Collider’s Directors on Directing panel at the convention on Friday.

John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski was part of the panel, before Reeves arrived, saying: “Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here.”

The hyper-violent John Wick series follows the eponymous hero assassin, played by Reeves, as he attempts to take revenge on those who have wronged him.

Stahelski and Reeves revealed the movie takes place in five main locations: Japan, America, Paris, Berlin and Jordan.

In the trailer, Wick is asked: Have you given any thought to how this ends?

“No one, not even you, can kill everyone.”

After a series of well-choreographed action scenes, some taking place in France, and cuts to a bloodied punching post, Lawrence Fishburne asks: “You ready John?”

“Yeah,” Reeves replies.

The film, produced by Lionsgate, has been given a release date of March 24th, 2023.

More in this section

Sunak and Truss agree to head-to-head debate hosted by The Sun and TalkTV Sunak and Truss agree to head-to-head debate hosted by The Sun and TalkTV
Channel 4 sell-off under fire after best ever financial performance Channel 4 sell-off under fire after best ever financial performance
Feathers are ruffled as four new bombshells enter the Love Island villa Feathers are ruffled as four new bombshells enter the Love Island villa
showbizjohn wickkeanu reevescomicconwick
Lord Of The Rings fans get closer look at new series inspired by Tolkien’s extended notes

Lord Of The Rings fans get closer look at new series inspired by Tolkien’s extended notes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more