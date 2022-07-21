Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 12:13

Dragons abound in new full-length trailer for House Of The Dragon

The 10-part series, starring Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as members of the feuding Targaryen, is due for release on August 21st.
Dragons abound in new full-length trailer for House Of The Dragon

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dragons abound in the new full-length trailer for the upcoming HBO Game of Thrones prequel series, House Of The Dragon.

The 10-part series, starring Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as members of the feuding Targaryen, is due for release on August 21st.

A new trailer, released the day before the start of San Diego Comic Con 2022, shows the colossal CGI beasts breathing fire and wreaking havoc as war is declared.

Members of the royal family, Daemon Targaryen (Smith) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen appear, locked in a battle for who will sit on the famous Iron Throne.

“No woman has ever sat on the Iron Throne,” Rhaenyra is told, as King Viserys Targaryan, played by Paddy Considine, is faced with the question of his successor.

“I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter,” he responds.

The clip shows the ensuing violent conflicts, with many ready to challenge Rhaenyra’s role as queen.

House Of The Dragon, is based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood novel which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Martin previously said in his online blog that he was “very excited” about the series and was “dying” to share details with fans, though he was sworn to secrecy.

The author is due to join series cast members at a panel for the show at Comic Con on Saturday.

More in this section

Brad Pitt reveals ‘paradoxical’ approach to filming latest movie Brad Pitt reveals ‘paradoxical’ approach to filming latest movie
Bridgerton adds new cast members as season three filming begins Bridgerton adds new cast members as season three filming begins
Halifax striker Jamie Allen among four new bombshells entering Love Island villa Halifax striker Jamie Allen among four new bombshells entering Love Island villa
showbizhbogeorge rr martindragonmatt smithhouse of the dragonemma d’arcytargaryen
Feathers are ruffled as four new bombshells enter the Love Island villa

Feathers are ruffled as four new bombshells enter the Love Island villa

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more