Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 07:06

John Boyega holds tense negotiations with Michael K Williams in Breaking trailer

Boyega plays Lance Corporal Brian Brown-Easley who holds members of the public hostage inside a bank to get the attention of the world’s media
John Boyega holds tense negotiations with Michael K Williams in Breaking trailer

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

John Boyega engages in tense and emotional negotiations with the late Michael K Williams in the new trailer for upcoming film Breaking.

Boyega plays Lance Corporal Brian Brown-Easley who holds members of the public hostage inside a US bank to get the attention of the world’s media.

The film is based on the true story of Brown-Easley and his difficult transition back to civilian life.

When the veteran’s disability check fails to materialise from Veterans Affairs, he finds himself on the brink of homelessness and breaking his daughter’s heart.

With no other options he walks into a Wells Fargo Bank and declares “I’ve got a bomb”.

Williams, who died last September from a drugs overdose aged 54, plays police officer Eli Bernard.

In the trailer, released on Wednesday, Boyega tells Williams: “I need everyone to see what is happening here, I need the fire trucks, I need the news cameras”.

“What do I need to do to get the attention I need, right now?” he screams down the phone.

Williams responds calmly: “We’re going to work this out, brother to brother.”

Williams, who died last September from a drug overdose aged 54, plays police officer Eli Bernard (Alamy/PA)

Captioning the video, shared to Twitter, Boyega thanked Williams for “joining us on this journey”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 ESPY awards in Los Angeles, he said it had been “incredible” to have the actor on the project.

He previously revealed that he had requested to work with The Wire star personally and that Williams had brought “good energy” to the film.

Breaking was awarded the jury prize for best ensemble cast at the 2022 Sundance film festival when it debuted at the festival in January.

The cast also includes Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington and Selenis Leyva.

The film is yet to be given a release date.

More in this section

Feathers are ruffled as four new bombshells enter the Love Island villa Feathers are ruffled as four new bombshells enter the Love Island villa
Bridgerton adds new cast members as season three filming begins Bridgerton adds new cast members as season three filming begins
Love Island contestants at risk as Laura Whitmore arrives for surprise dumping Love Island contestants at risk as Laura Whitmore arrives for surprise dumping
showbizjohn boyegamichael k williamsbreaking
Brad Pitt reveals ‘paradoxical’ approach to filming latest movie

Brad Pitt reveals ‘paradoxical’ approach to filming latest movie

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more