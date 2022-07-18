Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 21:39

Peter Dinklage is the latest to join the cast of the Hunger Games prequel

The award-winning actor will play Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy in the adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel
Peter Dinklage is the latest to join the cast of the Hunger Games prequel

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Peter Dinklage is the latest Hollywood star to join the cast of the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes.

The award-winning actor will play Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy in the adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel.

He joins Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, who play Lucy Gray Baird and the young Coriolanus Snow respectively.

The story is set many years before the events of the existing films, when Snow, who goes on to become the tyrannical president of Panem, is still a teenager.

With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, he is assigned to mentor Baird, an impoverished girl from District 12 – the area where Katniss Everdeen grows up years later.

But after Baird commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in his favour.

The film, produced by Lionsgate, will debut in cinemas worldwide on November 17th, 2023.

The addition of Dinklage to the cast was announced by Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group.

“With production underway, we couldn’t be more excited about the way this cast has come together and thrilled to be welcoming Peter Dinklage to Panem,” said Mr Kahane.

“Peter is not just a fan favourite actor who brings a commanding presence to every part he plays. He is one of the best actors alive.

“He will bring a formidable, charismatic authority to the important role of the dean of the Academy.”

Director Francis Lawrence added: “Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow’s life.

“As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus’s fate.

“I’m thrilled that Peter will be bringing him to life.”

More in this section

Myleene Klass records musical project with daughters Myleene Klass records musical project with daughters
Doing Love Island was the worst decision of my life, says Jacques O’Neill Doing Love Island was the worst decision of my life, says Jacques O’Neill
Harry Styles’ third album secures most weeks spent at top of charts in 2022 Harry Styles’ third album secures most weeks spent at top of charts in 2022
showbizrachel zeglerdinklagepeter dinklagehunger gamestom blythballad of songbirds and snakes
Ndaba Mandela: My grandfather would be ‘disappointed’ in today’s world leaders

Ndaba Mandela: My grandfather would be ‘disappointed’ in today’s world leaders

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more