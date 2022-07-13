Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 06:44

Lily James: Portrayal of Pamela Anderson was born out of rage at star’s mistreatment

The role in Pam And Tommy landed the British actress her first Emmy nomination on Tuesday
Lily James: Portrayal of Pamela Anderson was born out of rage at star’s mistreatment

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Lily James says her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in a new television series about the Baywatch star’s infamous sex tape was “born out of rage” at how society treated her.

The role in Pam And Tommy landed the British actress her first Emmy nomination on Tuesday in the category for leading actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Speaking to US outlet Deadline following the nod, the 33-year-old said the production team were on Anderson’s side “every second” while creating the Disney series.

Pam And Tommy
The role in Pam And Tommy landed the British actress (left) her first Emmy nomination on Tuesday (Disney/PA)

James revealed she has not heard from Anderson, adding: “And that’s fair enough and I have to respect that boundary.

“All we wanted to do was shine a light on this story and reveal it,” she said.

“It’s the ugly truth really of how awful what happened to them was, and every second of it, we were on Pamela’s side.

“I hope that’s been received but beyond that I could never know how she’s feeling, but those were our intentions.”

The actress noted that she hopes the show was part of the movement of holding people accountable following #MeToo revelations.

Lily James attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA
Lily James said she wanted to ‘shine a light’ on Pamela Anderson’s story (Doug Peters/PA)

She continued: “I think everyone is more open and prepared to hear these stories and look at it and their own culpability, which is the biggest thing for me, we’re looking at things we’ve been taught as young girls, things we’ve been shown.

“We’ve put up with behaviour for so long and it’s been very, very toxic… so to be part of a show that explored that and kept that momentum going hopefully is just so important to me.”

She added: “This was a continued exploration of that, of what I’ve experienced in my work and in the media, and so I think a lot of this was born out of rage and an attempt to examine this.

Pam Anderson played by Lily James in the new Disney series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape
Pamela Anderson played by Lily James in the series (Disney/Erin Simkin/Hulu/PA)

“We’re not looking for answers, we weren’t doing a documentary, but we were just trying to get a different perspective on what happened at a very crucial moment in popular culture.”

The show received 10 total nominations, including a nod for Sebastian Stan and his portrayal as Anderson’s rock star lover Tommy Lee, as well as for make-up and hairstyling.

James said she is “so proud” of all the team following the host of nominations as she said they were “really in it together” during the project.

More in this section

Charles and Camilla top Tatler’s Social Power Index Charles and Camilla top Tatler’s Social Power Index
Love Islands Jacques leaves the villa in shock exit Love Islands Jacques leaves the villa in shock exit
Adam Collard: Who is the divisive bombshell returning to the Love Island villa? Adam Collard: Who is the divisive bombshell returning to the Love Island villa?
showbizemmyslily jamestommy leejamespamela andersonpam and tommysebastian stan
BTS docuseries and concert film coming to Disney in major streaming service deal

BTS docuseries and concert film coming to Disney in major streaming service deal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more